FRONTENAC, KS – In a low-scoring affair on Friday night, the Frontenac Raiders handed the undefeated Parsons Vikings their first loss.

Parsons quarterback Tra Mack found one of his top targets in Cade Brown early in the game, but the Frontenac defense stopped Mack and the Vikings from getting into the end zone.

The Raiders defense would prove to be too much for the Vikings, as Frontenac would hang on for the 10-8 Victory.

Aidan Hill knocked through a 40-yard field goal to walk-off the game and get the victory!

Frontenac, now 6-1, will travel to Galena to face the Bulldogs. Parsons, also now 6-1, will travel to Columbus to face the Titans.