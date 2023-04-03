FRONTENAC, Kansas– Frontenac kicked off their 2023 season by hosting Fort Scott. The defending 3A State Champs got the victory in 5 innings defeating the Tigers, 11-1.

The Raiders picked up right where they left off in the state title game.

Sophomore Avery Johnson was lights out on the mound. She pitched all five innings only allowing one run. She finished with 7 strikeouts in the win.

Frontenac will be led by their three seniors; Mia Brown, Hattie Pyle and Kaitlyn Hayslip. All three of these girls made some time plays in the game.

Starting off in the first inning, Pyle and Brown each hit back-to-back RBI’s to give the Raiders the 2-0 lead.

In the 2nd inning, Kaitlyn Hayslip made a great throw-down to third base to get the runner out.

They led in the bottom of the 5th, up 9-1, then Tenley Sullivan stepped up to hit a two-run homer to end the game.

The Raiders won 11-1 and Sullivan hit the first home-run of the season for Frontenac and the first homer on their turf field.

Frontenac starts the season 1-0 and will be back at home tomorrow when they host Independence. Game is set to start at 4:30 p.m.