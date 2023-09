FRONTENAC, Ks. — The Frontenac Raiders hosted the Riverton Rams in their home opener Friday night.

The Raiders topped the Rams in a close one 21-18. Frontenac picks up their first win of the season. They will host Bishop Ward on September 15th at 7 p.m.

The Rams will also be at home to host the St. Mary’s Colgan Panthers on September 15th at 7 p.m.