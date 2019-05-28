Sports

Frontenac Softball Wins 3A State Title

Lady Raiders earn 7-5 victory over Silver Lake

LAWRENCE, KS - The Frontenac softball team is the Kansas 3A State Champion after a 7-5 win over Silver Lake in the title game.

