GIRARD, Ks– The Girard Trojans hosted the Frontenac Raiders for a big CNC rivalry game.

Frontenac led all the way in this one on their way to a 26-12 victory over Girard.

Girard (2-2) will be at home again next week when they welcome in Prairie View.

The Frontenac Raiders have now won three straight to improve to 3-1 on the year. Their next game will be at Columbus (1-3).