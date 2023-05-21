FRONTENAC, Ks– Sunday morning, the Frontenac Raiders boys golf team embarked on their trip to Dodge City for the Class 3A State Golf Tournament.

Frontenac is coming off winning the 2023 Regional Championship as a team and also have individual winner Vinny Pile finish as the Regional Champion.

As the Regional Championship, Aidan Hill tied for fifth, while Cole Niederklein finished fourth.

Frontenac held a send-off for the boys in front of the gymnasium as they head to state.

The Raiders are excited about getting back to the state tournament given this is the third straight year doing so.

We caught up with the team before they left to ask how it feels to be heading to state.

Head Coach Brady Hill said, “Yeah, one of our goals all year was to be regional champion, and we were able to accomplished that last week. We’re really excited about the opportunity we got at state. We’ve got some other goals we’ve got out there still and we’re going to go out to Dodge City and do our best to accomplish those”.

Junior Aidan Hill said, “It feels good. It’s our third year in a row going. We were regional champs two years ago and then runner-up last year so, it’s good to be back on in first”.

The first round of play will tee-off Monday May 22nd and go through Tuesday May 23rd. They will be playing at the Mariah Hills Golf Course there in Dodge City.