Frontenac were on the road at Parsons where they took on the Vikings. The Raiders wins by a touchdown 27-21 to hold off Parsons.
The Raiders will finish their season at home as they will host the Galena Bulldogs at 7:00 pm on Friday, October 21st.
by: Tichina Coleman
