Courtesy: Pitt State Athletics

PITTSBURG, KS — Today Pitt State announced that Head Coach Tom Anthony announced that Frontenac Head Coach Mark Smith will join the Gorillas Coaching Staff for the upcoming season!

The former Pitt State Quarterback is returning to his alma mater!

Smith has been serving as head football coach at Frontenac High School the past 12 seasons. Smith fashioned a 94-38 (.712) record during his tenure, leading the Raiders to the Kansas Class 4A-II state runner-up finish in 2017 and the Kansas Class 3A state runner-up finish in 2021. His teams reached the state quarterfinals, or beyond, eight times.

“We are excited to have Mark and his family back at Pitt State,” Anthony said. “Mark understands the rich tradition of Gorilla football, and he will be an asset to our program and the university. I’m looking forward to seeing the impact he can make with our players.”

Smith compiled a 24-6 record as Pitt State’s starting quarterback between 2007-08. He twice earned honorable mention NCAA Division II All-America honors, passing for 5,190 yards and 40 touchdowns and rushing for 2,364 yards and 29 scores.

Following his playing career, Smith served as a graduate assistant at Pitt State during the 2009 and 2010 seasons. He earned a bachelor’s degree in history/government in 2009 and a master’s degree in educational leadership in 2011.



Following graduation, Smith served as an assistant football coach at Carl Junction (Mo.) High School for the 2011 season.

“Lindsay and I are grateful to Coach Anthony and Athletic Director Jim Johnson for the opportunity to be able to come back to Pitt State and for me to coach for the winningest football program in DII history,” Smith said. “The tradition, the community support and Saturday afternoons at Carnie Smith Stadium are like nothing else. I can’t wait to get to work, meet the players and the rest of the staff and get ready to hit the ground running in 2024.



“I want to thank the Frontenac community for all of their support over the last 12 years. My family has been blessed to be a part of this community and this place will always hold a special place in my heart.”