Frontenac gets to host for the first round of District Playoffs as they take on the Iola Mustangs.
The Raiders gets a big win at home over the Mustangs 35-15. Frontenac will face the undefeated Girard Trojans at Girard, November 4th at 7:00 pm.
by: Tichina Coleman
