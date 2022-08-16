The Frontenac Raiders are coming off a successful 2021 season and hope to mirror that performance this fall.

Frontenac would go 10-3 overall last year. In the 3A State Playoffs, they would win their first four games in dominant fashion before falling to Andale in the State Championship.

This year of course they would like to get back to state. But Head Coach Mark Smith wants to take it one game at a time after graduating a talented senior class.

Lots of younger guys will be stepping up into new roles this year. But Smith has also noticed his team has a lot more speed than last year’s team.

Although there might be spots to fill…he’s ready to take on this season with his guys.

“We’re gonna have a lot of sophomores and juniors starting for the first time, but that’s a good thing. They’re gonna have to learn how to handle success. They’re gonna have to learn how to handle adversity, but we have, I would say we are a faster team than we were last year after we were running forties and testing them last week so, we’re excited to see some of the skilled positions.” Coach Smith said, “One of the big question marks this year for us will be our offensive and defensive line. We lost a big group on both sides last year. so, we’ll be a little undersized but we’re gonna have to use our strengths and just get our playmakers the ball in open space”.

One of the returning guys he has coming back is Senior Defensive End Dylan Witthuhn.

“This year, we are a much faster team. Cause, we lost a lot of size, but that doesn’t matter cause we changed up a bunch of defensive strategies. that way we can be faster off the ball,” Witthuhn said.

The Raiders will open up their 2022 football season by taking on St. Mary’s-Colgan on Friday, September 2nd. The game is set to start at 7:00 p.m.