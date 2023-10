GALENA, Ks. — The last regular season game for both the Galena Bulldogs and the Frontenac Raiders was Friday night as the Bulldogs were at home.

The Raiders dominate over the Bulldogs 42-14 on the road. Frontenac claims another district championship with a 7-1 record to end the regular season. The Raiders will play at home next Friday against Burlington at 7 p.m.

Galena finishes the regular season winless at 0-9.