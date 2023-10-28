FRONTENAC, Ks. — The Frontenac Raiders took on a CNC opponent in the first round of playoffs the Girard Trojans at home Friday night.

The Raiders cruised past arch-rival the Trojans. Frontenac ran up the score quickly with Peyton McDonald having three touchdowns and Trey Cramer having two touchdowns in the first half. That’s a combination of 35 points between those two.

Girard season is cut short as they finish the season with a 3-6 record. Congrats on a good season.

Frontenac moves on to the Class 3-A regional round to square off against Burlington on November 3rd at 7 p.m.