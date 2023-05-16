GIRARD, Ks– Late Tuesday afternoon, the #2 Frontenac Raiders defeated the #7 Baxter Springs Lions, 12-2 in five innings to advance to the semi-finals of the Class 3A Regional Tournament.

The Raiders put across four runs in the first inning to take an early lead 4-0.

The scoring got started after Alex Williams hit a base hit into right field to score a run to make it 1-0.

Kal Terlip followed him shortly with a 2-RBI single to extend Frontenac’s lead 3-0. McCoy Jones contributed another run after a SAC-bunt to make it 4-0.

Baxter Springs scored two runs in the top of the second to cut the lead in half.

In the bottom of the second, Mario Menghini delivered with a 2-RBI single to add to the lead to make it 6-2.

Frontenac scored two more runs in the inning after an error by the Lions and Frontenac running away with it up 8-2

The Raiders scored another run in the fourth inning thanks to a Sac-Fly by Korbin Niegsch and it’s a 9-2.

Bottom of the fifth inning was no different. Jack Capehart hit a liner to third base to score a run and Frontenac led 10-2.

Then, Frontenac’s Lane Sullivan stepped up to hit a 2-RBI double to get the run rule and end the game.

Sullivan went 4-for-4 at the plate with three doubles, one single and two RBI’s.

Frontenac will now turnaround and get ready to face #6 Galena tomorrow at 3:30 p.m. in Regional semi-finals.