FRONTENAC, Ks. — The Frontenac Youth League has a 10u all-star baseball team that punched their ticket to the World Series. The team braved the heat to host a car wash to help raise money.

Wednesday evening, coaches, parents, and players hosted a car wash event to raise money for their travel and lodging expenses for the players as the team will be heading to Indianapolis. The team’s goal for their expenses is 30 thousand dollars.

Frontenac 10u all-stars team is the first team in Frontenac history to go to the Cal Ripken World Series. The Frontenac community showed up for these young boys to reach their goal and get their cars washed.

Coach Kaleb Terlip, “Our community supports everything that we do from the school to the Youth League, and they’ve done an excellent job here. Again, you know, it’s nice, especially with all the projects we’ve had going on in the last year with the turfing and the fields and to come out and support this as much as we have, and especially considering we’re going to be in Indiana for 7 to 10 days for them to help support these young men, it’s been great.”

The car wash was from 4 pm to 6 pm. If you missed the chance to donate at the car wash, you can still donate through Venmo or checks to Frontenac Youth League. Drop off the checks at City Hall. Also, check out Frontenac Youth League Facebook page.

The team was able to bond while washing cars.

Gage Born said, “So it was just one like we’re just over here bonding. And it was fun to just come out and get donations and help like this first team ever to go to the World Series. And yeah, it’s really fun.”

Gannon Horyna said, “All right. Well, it’s fun having a car wash and getting money to raise so we can go to our baseball tournament in Indiana. And it’s pretty fun because there’s a lot of people that we just splash water on their cars.”

