PITTSBURG, Ks– The Track & Field World Championships kick off this weekend in Budapest and one Pitt State alum is ready to make his mark and prove he’s one of the best in the world. And his name is…Cordell Tinch.

Cordell Tinch said, “Being able to confirm all our dreams and confirm all the work that we’ve been putting in over the last six months. It sounds crazy to say, but all the extra stuff that we were there for and making sure the body was healthy and getting through all that, it just shows. And that’s why I have this on”.

A month ago. Cordell Tinch finished second at the USA Track and Field Championships to earn a spot on Team USA. Now he is getting ready to compete in the 110 meter hurdles this weekend in Budapest, Hungary at the 2023 World Championships.

Tinch said, “It’s a great thing having some of the greatest competition in the world, just right here in the United States. So being able to be a part of that team and, go out there and compete with them and compete against them is, all I could ever ask for”.

A year ago, Cordell was out of the sport and working in a cell phone store. Now he’ll get a chance to compete against the best of the best. But Cordell’s drive to never give up and stay the course has been a big part of his incredible journey.

Tinch said, “Still trying to figure out the best way to explain it. But finding what drives you, finding, the people around you that believe in you. There’s a lot of things that, could have deterred me from making this return and bringing myself back. So there’s a lot of perseverance within it, and it’s just a special thing”.

Two people that have helped Cordell along his journey are his parents who have been able to be right at his side, supporting him through it all.

Tinch said, “Their confidence, their belief, all of everything that, the way they raised me has just always been to bring out the best version of myself and took a while. But to find track and field is the thing that brings out the best version of me and do nothing but thank them for what’s going on”.

With how great of an athlete Cordell is on the track. It’s the type of person this pit state alum is off the track and you just can’t help but root for him.

Pitt State Track & Field Head Coach Kyle Rutledge said, “He’s got that infectious character and personality that it’s just fun to be around. He’s always got a great attitude. He truly enjoys track and field, really enjoys people. With somebody like that, it just makes you feel good and makes you feel proud to be associated with them. And it’s fun”.

The semi-finals will take place tomorrow and if Cordell advances to the finals, that will take place on Monday and will air on USA Network.