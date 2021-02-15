From the island to the heartland: Why two NEO volleyball players made the move

MIAMI, OK. — For sophomores Ariana Ruiz and Victoria Medina, coming to the NEO A&M offered opportunities and a fresh start.

“I just wanted to see how much it’s going to change my life,” said Ruiz.

“There are more opportunities are here,” said Medina. “Like in Puerto Rico, you don’t have like the college experience like this and we’re not as prepared as if we study out of Puerto Rico.”

Medina, Ruiz and her twin sister Alanys who also plays on the team are from Bayamón, Puerto Rico. They’ve played volleyball together since their teen years, which helped make the transition a little easier.

“I didn’t come here alone and then I knew that Vickie was coming here,” said Ruiz. “I’ve been playing with her since I was fourteen-years-old. So, it was like I’m going to have my friend. I’m going to have my sister.”

Adjusting to life in the mainland has come with its trials and tribulations like feeling out of place.

“It wasn’t scary being far from home,” said Medina. “But it was scary like being alone. Like in the beginning, it was like what am I supposed to do?”

Overcoming the language barrier was also challenging.

“The first semester, last year, it was really hard because I didn’t know English,” said Ruiz. “I didn’t have friends. I was always with google translate so it was kind of hard for me.”

On the court, adjusting to the style of play also took some getting used to.

“It just feels slow and it’s just completely different,” said Medina.

“I think in Puerto Rico it’s a way more aggressive game,” added Ruiz. “It’s like way faster, but it’s not loud like here. You know, here you have to talk all the game.”

Head coach Alli O’Banion admires that aggressive style they bring.

“They all jump serve, float serve. They can do it all,” said O’Banion. “They come in with an aggressive serve period so that’s the fun part to watch and see what they can do there.”

Throughout their time playing at NEO, both Medina and Ruiz say a lot has been gained along the way.

“The bond that we have with the team is really really beautiful and I think we are just like family and I think that’s the best part of it,” said Ruiz.