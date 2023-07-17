PITTSBURG, Ks– College softball isn’t officially back until spring, but during the off-season the Pitt State Gorillas have been busy in the transfer portal!

Their two latest additions are a few local girls who will look to make immediate impacts as soon as they step on campus.

They are adding Crowder Catcher and Grove alum, Ava Sarwinski. And on the mound, they’re adding Crowder Pitcher and Seneca alum Chelsea Beville.

This past year at Crowder, Sarwinski racked up a .364 batting average with 60 RBI’s and five home-runs while also having a .996 fielding percentage behind the plate.

She only recorded two errors all season while starting all 61 games for the Roughriders this past season.

Beville in the circle was as dominant as they come. She had a record of 17-7 with four saves.

She also had 230 strikeouts which brought her average to 9 K’s a game, while posting a 1.74 ERA this season for Crowder.

Beville helped lead the Roughriders to a 45-16 record and a NJCAA Region 16 Championship.

Pitt State Head Coach Jenny Fuller shared her thoughts on the kind of impact both of these girls can make right away.

Coach Fuller said, “I think she’ll (Sarwinski) be a key part of our lineup. She’s a good lefty bat and we wanted to bring in more lefties this year, and she proved herself at Crowder. So she has experience. So I think that she’ll be able to work well with our pitching staff with the experience that she has. I think now pitching staffs are going to more pitching by committee and you’re utilizing the whole staff. So I think anytime you have the chance to add a good pitcher, you have to do it. And I think with our current staff that she’ll (Beville) blend well with them and she has that experience and she has been there before. So I think that, my plan is to use our whole staff and figure out how to use them all so we can be our best when it really matters”.