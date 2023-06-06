PITTSBURG, Ks– If you’ve kept up with the track world, you’ve started to know the name of Cordell Tinch and the historic Indoor and Outdoor season he’s had at Pitt State. Now his journey to this point is a unique one, because he’s spent time at Kansas University and Coffeyville, but three years ago Tinch decided to take a step back and has been away from the sport ever since.

Cordell Tinch said, “Took that long break, about three years, went home just was working, you know, jobs working with my dad working, just wherever, just making a living. And I had the coaches here reach out to me in August. I was very hesitant to come back because I was like, I’m not sure if that’s, you know what I should be doing. I don’t know if that’s for me anymore. I decided to come in January and you know, there’s no looking back from it”.

As soon as Cordell stepped on campus he immediately made a name for himself after breaking the all-time Division II Indoor record in the 60 meters Hurdles running a 7.50 back in February. And then at the Outdoor NCAA Championships he went on to run a 12.87 in the 110 meter hurdles, which not only broke the D2 record but is now the fastest time under any conditions in collegiate history.

Tinch said, “I was expecting history out of myself. That was the goal that I had for myself. I said I wanted, a D2 record or collegiate record, either one. Didn’t think that you’d be able to tell me at the end of the season that I’d run the fastest collegiate time under any conditions in the history of the NCAA. I never would have guessed that”.

Tinch is walking away from the track season with five individual national titles. And with those accomplishments, Cordell couldn’t have imagined achieving all of the success that he’s accomplished so far.

Tinch said, “If you would have told me prior to the season starting “Hey, at the end of this, you know, when June comes around, you’re gonna have five individual titles and two team titles”, I probably would have been like, “well the team title makes sense because the team was good before I even got here.” But I wouldn’t I wouldn’t have believed in the five individuals. Maybe one or two just because I feel like I’m gonna go out and compete to the best of my ability all the time. But just to come back to this sport and get five of them is a little absurd, so I probably wouldn’t have agreed with that”.

Moving forward, Cordell has his sights set on something much bigger than records and national titles, more like Olympic medals and world championship titles, so he can cement his name with the best of them and set a path that future track athletes can follow after him.

“Probably like nine or 10, they were asking me what I wanted to be when I grew up, I don’t remember it, but my parents will tell you that I said I wanted to be an Olympian. I wanted to be a track athlete. I don’t know what nine or 10 year old is saying things like that. Usually they say they want to be police officers or firefighters or superheroes, but I would love to be an Olympian next year going to Paris but instead of looking that far ahead, you know, I gotta look at this summer first.”

“I want to be a part of the world’s team getting my name out there that will only help me so much more trying to go to Paris and then hopefully next summer, I’m somebody that people are following around to try to figure out how he does what he does. At the end of my track career. I want to be the person that you know, people are sitting down having an interview talking about hey, you’re right on Cordell Tinch’s heels. That’s where I want to be. Always wanted to be an Olympian. I want to be a world champion”.

Three years ago, Cordell Tinch was out of the sport entirely, fast forward to the present, there’s only one piece of advice Cordell would give to the younger version of himself.

Tinch said, “Continue to follow God’s plan for you. You may not think that this is where you’re supposed to be, you may have had your days where you’re questioning you know is this is this really what I’m supposed to be doing for the rest of my life. Stay on the path you’re on because you know, all the little things, you know, whether it was gaming or whether it was you know, just interactions in grocery store or I was at home, wherever it was. All those little interactions, you know, helped mold and shape me into the person I am today, which, allows me to have the mindsets I have, allows me to work out the way I work, allows me to just go out and you know, be myself and affect people the way that I’ve been doing. I wouldn’t tell him to change anything you know, there’s something out there for you. You know, just follow the plan. That’s set for you”.