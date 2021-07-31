Free youth football coaching clinic held in Webb City

WEBB CITY, MO. — Area coaches got a chance to learn from one of the most successful coaches in Missouri Saturday morning.

Webb City head football coach John Roderique helped lead a free youth football coaching clinic put on by USA Football and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ 15 and the Mahomies Foundation.

During the clinic, attendees got to learn about USA Football’s development model. The program aims to promote smarter and safer play. It helps coaches learn to teach athletes based on their age, skills they’re learning and types of football game they play.

Andy Ryland with USA Football said coach Roderique’s success and experience makes him the perfect fit to lead these types of clinics.

“Whenever you can go into a community and put someone with his talent and reputation on stage, you know, eyebrows are gonna raise and they’re gonna listen and it really helps us communicate,” said Ryland. “It helps these young coaches to take in this information because it’s coming from a trusted source. It’s someone they know and respect.”