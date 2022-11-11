Missouri Scores:

Carthage 28 Republic 14 (Carthage will face Lebanon next week in the State Quarterfinals)

Seneca 25 Mt. Vernon 21 (The Indians will host Liberty-Mountain View in the State Quarterfinals)

Lamar 56 Fair Grove 6 (Lamar will take on Holden next week in the State Quarterfinals)

Nevada 13 Center 35 (The Nevada Tigers finished the season 9-3)

Archie 66 Liberal 8

Drexel 48 Lockwood 36

Kansas Scores:

Girard 27 Holton 47 (Girard first loss to Holton finishes the season 10-1)

St. Mary’s Colgan 12 St. Mary HS 36 (The Panthers season ends with a 9-2 record)

Columbus 19 Topeka-Hayden 39 (Columbus finishes the season 5-6)

Pittsburg 0 Mill Valley 49 (The Purple Dragons ends the season with a 8-4 record)

Oklahoma Scores:

Grove 70 Salpulpa 28

Miami 14 Poteau 48 (Miami finishes the season 6-5)

Quapaw 28 Central 22

Commerce 39 Pocola 18

Vinita 26 Keifer 42 (Vinita ends the season with a 8-3 record)