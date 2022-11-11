Missouri Scores:
Carthage 28 Republic 14 (Carthage will face Lebanon next week in the State Quarterfinals)
Seneca 25 Mt. Vernon 21 (The Indians will host Liberty-Mountain View in the State Quarterfinals)
Lamar 56 Fair Grove 6 (Lamar will take on Holden next week in the State Quarterfinals)
Nevada 13 Center 35 (The Nevada Tigers finished the season 9-3)
Archie 66 Liberal 8
Drexel 48 Lockwood 36
Kansas Scores:
Girard 27 Holton 47 (Girard first loss to Holton finishes the season 10-1)
St. Mary’s Colgan 12 St. Mary HS 36 (The Panthers season ends with a 9-2 record)
Columbus 19 Topeka-Hayden 39 (Columbus finishes the season 5-6)
Pittsburg 0 Mill Valley 49 (The Purple Dragons ends the season with a 8-4 record)
Oklahoma Scores:
Grove 70 Salpulpa 28
Miami 14 Poteau 48 (Miami finishes the season 6-5)
Quapaw 28 Central 22
Commerce 39 Pocola 18
Vinita 26 Keifer 42 (Vinita ends the season with a 8-3 record)