Play #3: On a 4th-and-13 Carthage goes for the fake punt and Clay Kinder comes down with the catch for the big gain down the field!

Play #2: Grove’s Emmanuel Crawford puts on the moves on the nifty run where he jukes out three different guys for the big run!

Play #1: Nevada’s Defensive Lineman Ben Johnson gets the interception and rumbles and stumbles his way all the way down the field for the touchdown and gets the pick-6!