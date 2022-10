Play #3: Girard’s Luke Niggemann finds Kaleb Scales deep down the field as he drops in a dime for the long TD pass.

Play #2: Nevada’s Brice Budd makes a great effort to steal the ball away from the Wideout for the Interception as he just snags it away from him.

Play #1: Joplin’s Terrance Gibson makes a great catch with the defender all over him as takes the ball away for the touchdown!