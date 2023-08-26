Here’s our Top 3 plays from Friday Night’s Games!

Play #1: We have two plays that we decided get the Number one spot courtesy of Jack Cheaney & Quin Renfro.

In their 56-0 win over Springfield Catholic, Nevada’s Jack Cheaney got loose for a 56-yard touchdown and also had some great blocking along the way!

Over in Branson, Joplin’s Quin Renfro broke through a tackle on his way to a 73-yard house call! Joplin went on to win 35-14.

Play #2: Seneca’s Ethan Altic gets a great read on the pass to step in front of the reciever to intercept the the Houn Dawg quarterback and take it all the way for the touchdown to give himself a pick-6!

Seneca blanked Aurora 37-0 in their win.

Play #3: McDonald’s County Josh Pacheco catches a short pass from Destyn Dowd but delivers a great stiff arm to the Mt. Vernon defender as he drives him into the ground!