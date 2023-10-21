Here’s our Top 3 plays from Friday Night’s Games!

Play #1: Nevada’s Jack Cheaney–

Backed up on their own 1-yard line with only seconds left in the half, Kellen Braden handed off to RB Jack Cheaney who burst through the defense untouched and he was gone!

Cheaney sprinted down the field for the 99-yard touchdown!

In a shootout of a game, Nevada fell to Seneca, 40-36.

Play #2: Joplin’s Hobbs Gooch to Jett Beal–

Up 14-3 in the second quarter, Joplin worked fast on offense after Quarterback Hobbs Gooch found WR Jett Beal streaking down the sideline and hit him for the 62-yard touchdown!

Joplin defeated Neosho, 56-24!

Play #3: Neosho’s Quenton Hughes to Tyrone Harris–

Needing a score before halftime, Neosho QB Quenton Hughes found WR Tyrone Harris over the middle and Harris did the rest!

With some great blocking and skills, Harris maneuvered his way through the defense, broke through some tackles, and sprinted away for the 48-yard touchdown!

Neosho fell to Joplin, 56-24.