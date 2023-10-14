Here’s our Top 3 plays from Friday Night’s Games!

Play #1: Riverton’s Loch North–

With only seconds remaining in the first half, Riverton had the ball on their own 10-yard line. Choosing to not kneel it to run out the time, QB Ryder Goodman handed off to RB Loch North who found a hole and burst through!

North broke a few tackles, but once he got into the open field, he was gone! He sprinted away 90-yards to the house for the score.

Riverton defeated Neodesha, 36-0.

Play #2: Jasper’s Izick Frazier–

After a bobble on the kick-off Jasper’s Izick Frazier picked it up, found a hole through the defense and he was off to the races!

He scored the long touchdown for the Eagles. Jasper fell to College Heights, 82-28.

Play #3: Mt. Vernon’s Gavin Johnston to Jarrett Zerby–

Up 7-0, Mt. Vernon was looking to capitalize off of a fumble and they did so and more!

QB Gavin Johnston found WR Jarrett Zerby over the middle, he then went untouched, 56-yards to the house for the touchdown.

Mt. Vernon defeated the Blue Jays, 56-21!