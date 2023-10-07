Here’s our Top 3 plays from Friday Night’s Games!

Play #1: Carthage’s Landyn Collins–

Tied 13-13, Carthage decided to go for it on fourth down, QB Brady Carlton hit Landyn Collins on a swing pass where broke through the Webb City defense and ran through arm tackles!

Collins went all the way 42-yards to the house for the touchdown! Carthage defeated Webb City, 20-13, to pick up their fourth straight win.

Play #2: St. Mary’s-Colgan Klayton Adamson–

Up 21-0 in the first half, Tucker Harrell handed off to Klayton Adamson who took off the left side and found room on the edge while breaking tackles on his way to a 70-yard touchdown!

Colgan went on to win big over Columbus, 59-20!

Play #3: Fort Scott’s Jacob Adams–

Fort Scott opened the game with a onside kick. While the Chanute returner tried to pick up the ball, Jacob Adams came flying in to deliver the big hit!

Fort Scott fell in a close one to Chanute, 29-28.