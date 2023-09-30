Here’s our Top 3 plays from Friday Night’s Games!

Play #1: Sarcoxie’s Noah Garrison–

Noah Garrison took the ball and maneuvered his way through the defense and eventually found the open grass for the touchdown as time was expiring in the first half!

Garrison took the ball, 80-yards to the house! Sarcoxie defeated Miller, 47-31, to stay undefeated on the year at 6-0.

Play #2: Lamar’s Carson Sturgell–

On some trickery and reverses, Carson Sturgell found a hole and took it 58-yards to the house.

Sturgell scored a couple of touchdowns in the first half in Lamar’s big 49-21 win over McDonald County.

Lamar improves to 5-1 on the year.

Play #3: Sarcoxie’s Blake Heckmaster to Antonio Benito–

Late in the first quarter with a tie game at 7-7, Sarcoxie’s Blake Heckmaster rolled out to his left and threw across his body to Antonio Benito in the back of the end zone.

Benito made sure to get the feet down to secure the catch and the touchdown.