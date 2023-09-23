Here’s our Top 3 plays from Friday Night’s Games!

Play #1: Frontenac’s Gavyn Witthuhn–

On a fourth down, Frontenac Head Coach Mark Smith decided to go for it, and they faked a punt after Gavyn Witthuhn took the pitch, found the edge and went all the way to the house for the touchdown!

Frontenac went on to defeat Girard, 26-12!

Play #2: Colcord’s Khaleeal Penn—

In their game against Quapaw, Colcord’s Khaleeal Penn intercepted a pass one-handed and hurdled a guy to go into the end zone for the Pick-6!

Colcord defeated Quapaw, 46-13.

Play #3: Carthage’s Landyn Collins to Langston Morgan–

Needing an offensive spark, Carthage went with some trickery after a hand-off to Landyn Collins, he dropped back to find Langston Morgan wide open down the field for the touchdown.

That score got Carthage on the board as they trailed 14-7 going into halftime.

Carthage came back in the second half to defeat Neosho, 35-21.