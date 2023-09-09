Here’s our Top 3 plays from Friday Night’s Games!

Play #1: Down 6-0 with the offense struggling to move the ball, Carl Junction senior Johnny Starks came through to block the punt and retrieve the ball and returned it to the house for the Bulldogs.

This gave Carl Junction the lead 7-6 at halftime, and they went on to win the game, 32-24, over Neosho to pick up their first win of the season.

Play #2: Seneca’s Gavyn Hoover found Wideout Ethan Atlic for the long touchdown pass.

Seneca won big at home over Cassville, 44-0.

Play #3: On the keeper lined up in the wildcat, senior Ian Ngugi maneuevered through the defense almost untouched all the way to the end zone for six.

Lamar won big on the road over Monett, 40-7.