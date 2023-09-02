Here’s our Top 3 plays from Friday Night’s Games!

Play #1– Webb City’s Gabe Johnson

Webb City sophomore Gabe Johnson broke loose for a 95-yard kick return for a touchdown!

Webb City went on to defeat Carl Junction 47-28.

Play #2– St Mary’s Colgan Cooper Simmons

In their game against Frontenac, Colgan’s Cooper Simmons ran through a defender on his way to a 76-yard touchdown run.

The Panthers edged out the Raiders, 27-20.

Play #3– Miami’s Hunter Nichols

In Friday’s game against Grove, Senior Hunter Nichols returned a kick-off, 86 yards to the house to earn our number three play of the night.

Grove defeated Miami, 23-14.