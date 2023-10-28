Here’s our Top 3 plays from Friday Night’s Games!
Play #1: Carl Junction’s Johnny Starks–
Carl Junction’s Johnny Starks intercepted a pass by Lincoln College Prep Quarterback Aaron Rimson and tiptoed down the sideline returned it all the way to the house for Pick-6!
Carl Junction defeated Lincoln College Prep, 32-0
Play #2: Frontenac’s Peyton McDonald–
Halfway through the 2nd quarter in their game against Girard, QB Kal Terlip handed off to Running Back Peyton McDonald found a crease up the middle then bounced it outside and sprinted away from the defense!
McDonald scored on the 61-yard touchdown. Frontenac defeated Girard, 42-20.
Play #3: Wyandotte’s Brady Lofland–
Wyandotte QB River Stovall threw up a pass to WR Brady Lofland who leaped up to make the catch for the touchdown over the defender. A little case of “You got Mossed!”
Wyandotte defeated Quapaw, 23-22.