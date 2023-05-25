NEOSHO, Mo. — After capturing their first district title since 1979, the Neosho boys track and field team made history again last weekend earning their first ever sectional title. Also, the Wildcats had three sectional champs, Collyn Kivett in the javelin, Jared Siler in the high jump and Izaiah Hill in the 400. They now have four Wildcats headed to the state meet this weekend in six different events.

Those four athletes competing are Collyn Kivett, Jared Siler, Tyrese and Izaiah Hill. In the field events, Kivett will compete in the javelin, Siler will be in the high jump and long jump. In the sprints, Tyrese Hill will compete in the 100 and 200 meter dash and his brother Izaiah is in the 400 meter dash.

Thursday morning, the team left for the state track meet at Adkins Stadium in Jefferson City. The team is thrilled to be competing at state and to represent Neosho.

Tyrese Hill says, “It’s really cool being able to do it. I mean this is my second year doing it and being able to reach that far again has really motivated me and I’m ready to just go out there and compete with all the people I have competed with in the past and show them what I got this year.”

Collyn Kivett said, “It feels pretty good, but it’s also exciting at the same time to know that you get to go up against and compete with the best of the best in the state. It actually means a lot to me personally, but knowing we’re going up there representing Neosho, not just the school, but as a town as a whole.”

Coach Randy Mustain voiced, “You know it’s super exciting for our kids, it’s a great competition. Probably the best meet they’re going to be in all year this year. Tons of great talent and the kids are just super excited for the opportunity to go out and have a day.”