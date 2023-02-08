ANDERSON, Mo. — As a high school athlete, it’s a special day when you can finally sign on the dotted line to your school of choice to continue your athletic career.

Wednesday morning at McDonald County High School, four athletes made it official as they signed to compete at the college level. Those athletes included Jack Parnell who will play football at Benedictine College. Parnell played wide receiver and defensive back for the Mustangs football team.

Blaine Ortiz will compete at Missouri Valley College for wrestling. Ortiz has won an All-State Award, a sectional championship, three district championships, three All-Conference championships and has reached 100 wins this season.

Both Cross Dowd and Isaac Behm signed to play baseball at Coffeyville College. Dowd is a three sport athlete at McDonald County playing football, basketball and baseball. He has won two All-Conference and All-District Awards.

Behm is a pitcher and left fielder for the Mustangs baseball team. He has won All-Conference and All-District awards while at McDonald County.

Jack Parnell said, “You know it feels good. Finally a weight off your shoulders you don’t have to worry about that sort of thing anymore and it couldn’t have been a better day with my best friends.”

Blaine Ortiz stated, “This day was very exciting I’ve been waiting for it for a long time. It was good to sign by side my friends. It means a lot and it’s just part of my journey.”

Cross Dowd says, “Man it’s a dream come true really I mean I’ve dreamed all my life to play college baseball at the next level so I’m really happy to be able to do that.”

Isaac Behm mentioned, “It’s really unbelievable you always dream about this as a kid and when it comes to reality its great you know. It’s really unbelievable.”