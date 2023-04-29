PITTSBURG, Ks. — Saturday afternoon, the Pittsburg State Gorillas were back at home for game two of their three-game series against Washburn. Pitt fell to the Ichabods in the opener of the series 9-6 on Friday.

The Gorillas put on a homerun clinic with four total homers to take a big 10-1 win over the Ichabods. Cade Clemons, Joe Hamilton, Nixon Brannan and Brevon Lee each had a homerun in the game. Ben Des Roisers had himself a day as well striking out nine Washburn batters and picked up his eighth win of the season to remain undefeated.

Pitt State will be back in action tomorrow, April 30th at noon to face the Ichabods in the final game of the series and regular season.