The Carl Junction had quite a few of athletes sign as well. Four athletes would revel their college commitment.

That would include four time letterman in volleyball and basketball Destiny Buerge who signed to continue her basketball career at Pittsburg State.

Another four time letterman Logan Jones signed to play volleyball at the University of Arkansas. Just to list some of Jones honors and stats. Logan was named AVCA All-Region Team, All-State Class 4, All-District Class 4 All-Tournament team. She also has a career total of 3,503 assists and 159 aces.

Sadie Burchett will continue to run track and cross country at Central Methodist University. Burchett is three and two time letterman in track and cross country.

Adia Kennedy signed to Mid-America Nazarene University to compete in volleyball. The signees describe the of their choosing as very nice and supportive culture.

Lo Jones said, “The culture at the University of Arkansas within athletics is just something special and I feel like their facilities and the incredible level of coaching and athletes is just something that’s unmatched in the country.”

Sadie Burchett stated, “They’re really nice and they’re all really supportive of me and like…they’ve all…reached out to me and like…they’re really excited for me to go there and their coaches are super nice too so.”

Adia Kennedy voiced, “They were just really nice…they made me feel like part of their family and the teammates are really…nice.”