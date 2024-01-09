PITTSBURG, Ks. — High school basketball braved the cold Tuesday night at Pittsburg High School for a Southeast Kansas Conference matchup between the Lady Purple Dragons and the Fort Scott Lady Tigers.

The Lady Tigers roared to a big 53-17 victory over Pittsburg. Fort Scott keeps their undefeated season alive as they improve to 7-0 overall.

The Lady Purple Dragons fall to 1-3 on the season.

Three Lady Tigers finished in double figures. Allie Brown led all scorers with 15 points while Kylee Comstock was right behind with 14 points and Keegan Yarick chipped in 10 points.

Pittsburg will be traveling to Labette County to take on the Grizzles on Friday, January 12th at 6 p.m.

As for Fort Scott, they will be at home to host Coffeyville on January 12th at 6 p.m.