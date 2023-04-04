PITTSBURG, Ks– Tuesday evening the Fort Scott Tigers went on the road into Jaycee Park to defeat the Pittsburg Purple Dragons, 9-3.

The Tigers striked first scoring three runs to take a 3-0 lead after three innings.

On the mound picking up the win, Hayden Harris was lights out throwing four innings and striking out six batters.

In the 5th, the Tigers added on more runs after Cal Cosens hit a liner into left to bring in two runs to extend the Fort Scott lead to 7-0.

After going up 8-1, Fort Scott would add one more run to make a 9-1 ball game.

Pittsburg would score two runs to close the lead to six going into the 7th inning.

Coming in relief for the Tigers was Dub Chapman who also finished with six strikeouts and in the bottom of the 7th inning ended up striking out the side to secure the Fort Scott win.

The Tigers move to .500 on the season at 2-2. Pittsburg falls to 2-1 on the year.

Fort Scott will be back in action on Thursday when they travel to face Blue Valley North.

Pittsburg will be back in action on Friday when they host Ottawa.