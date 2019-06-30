Fort Scott CC Football Hosts Satellite Camps Across Kansas

FORT SCOTT, KS – Throughout the month of June, Fort Scott Community College Football has been hosting satellite camps across the state of Kansas.

The Greyhouds have held camps in places such as Garden city, Wichita, and in Pleasanton. The goals are to get college football prospects exposure while helping the team’s recruiting efforts.

The team hopes to build relationships with high school coaches as well as show the players how they recruit and coach. Football players are put through combine testing, a drill circuit to help improve their fundamentals, and position work to hone in their skills.

“Oh, it makes us feel great,” Fort Scott head coach Kale Pick said. “You know, It’s an opportunity for both parties to get exposure, and also make us better. You know, we are trying to go find recruits in this state that can help us improve our team, and at the same time we’re trying to help them improve their skills and work on their craft during these camps to get them better for their last year of high school or their junior year of high school.”

Pick continued, “So every camp that we have is from freshman to seniors. It’s our job to try to help them and try to help their staffs get better for this year, and then in the long run they can help us get better with our program as well.”

Pick himself has helped developed Quarterbacks since he’s been with FSCC. Seven signal callers have signed with Division One programs in just three years, including Nathan Rourke at Ohio, and Justin Agner at FAU.