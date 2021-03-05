Fort Scott CC, Coffeyville CC in the mix at NJCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships

PITTSBURG, Kan. — The NJCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships got underway in Pittsburg Friday. Fort Scott Community College and Coffeyville Community College were among the teams competing this year.

The Fort Scott women finished day one in 19th place as a team, while the men sit in 14th.

The Coffeyville men and women both finished the day tied for 16th as a team. Sophomore Guinove Joanus is considered one of the athletes to watch based on the national standings and has qualified for the finals in the 60 meter dash and 200 meter dash.

The championships will conclude on Saturday, Mar 6.