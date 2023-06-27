CASSVILLE, Mo– Over in Cassville, Tuesday afternoon, Missouri State legend and former WNBA All-Star Jackie Stiles was hosting a basketball camp for kids.

The camp was split into two sessions, the first session was for kids from 3rd to 8th grade and the second session was 9th through incoming 12 graders.

The campers went through different drills and skills in separate stations.

They had a great example to learn from in Stiles who’s a former Missouri State Women’s Basketball player and also a former WNBA Rookie of the Year and All-Star.

We caught up with Stiles and Cassville Girls Head Coach Clayton Bagby on how they make sure the next generation of girls basketball players continue to grow in the game.

Jackie Stiles said, “When I was in second grade and I told my teacher I want to play professional basketball one day, she looked at me like I was crazy because there wasn’t professional basketball in the US for women at the time. WNBA didn’t exist. And so you can see the game continue to grow just because there’s more opportunities on the women’s side. So I tell them, I’m here to help them maximize their opportunities that lie ahead of them. And, man, if you will work hard, you do not even believe how it will reward you. I mean, I still haven’t had to get a real job. This is what I do for a living. I’ve traveled all over the world. I’ve met incredible people. So if you’re willing to do the work, it’ll reward you beyond your wildest dreams”.

Coach Bagby said, “It’s really important and I think you know, once you saw some excitement in the final for this year on the girls side, with Caitlin Clark, LSU there and it’s really good to see that excitement. So we want them and no better way than to bring in one of the best ones ever to do it to try and help, you know bring that along with it”.