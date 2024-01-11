Courtesy: Jeff Hanisch, USA TODAY Sports

JOPLIN, MO — Former Webb City & Pitt State coach, Jerry Kill, is set to join Vanderbilt in a staff role according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

Kill has spent the past two seasons as head coach at New Mexico State where racked up a 17-11 record. He led NMSU to their second ever bowl victory since 1960 last season.

This past season Kill led New Mexico State to a 10-5 record.

Kill had two stints coaching in Pittsburg. One was 1985-1987 at their Defensive Coordinator and the other was 1991-93 as their Offensive Coordinator.

He also served as Webb City’s Head Coach from 1988-1990 where he won a state championship in the process.

After giving up his Head Coaching job due to medical reasons at New Mexico State, Kill’s role with Vanderbilt will be an off-the-field role where he will work closely with former Pitt State HC Tim Beck who was hired on to be Vanderbilt’s Offensive Coordinator.

The role is consulting role that will involve him working with Vandy Head Coach Clark Lea.