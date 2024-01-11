Photo Courtesy: Morning Sun

PITTSBURG, KS — According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Nate Dreiling is set to leave New Mexico State and head to the Mountain West to join Utah State’s staff where he will be the school’s new Defensive Coordinator.

Dreiling spent two seasons in Las Cruces as their defensive coordinator.

Dreiling played for the Gorillas from 2010-2013 where he helped lead Pitt State to a National Championship in 2011.

He had an outstanding career at Pitt State earning MIAA Freshman of the Year in 2010.

In 2011, Dreiling was named the MIAA Defensive Player of the Year when he racked up 112 total tackles (45 solo), 15 TFL, two sacks, 7 INT’s, 13 passes defended, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Dreiling was a 4-time All-American selection from 2010-13.

This past season, Dreiling led a New Mexico State defense that was second in the conference.