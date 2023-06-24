JOPLIN, Mo. — A golf tournament in the area, the 5th Annual Park Day golf tournament teed off today with a former NFL player and Carthage native in town as well.

At Schifferdecker Golf Course, the Joplin Emancipation Celebration Committee put on its 5th Annual Emancipation Celebration Charity Golf Tournament for their big three-day celebration in August.

The reason behind the celebration is because that emancipation finally made its way to Joplin in August of 1865. At the end of the tournament, people could play for the chance to win up to one million dollars, but here’s the catch you have to make a hole-in-one at the 18th hole.

Tracie Thompson says, “Well it is a great thing when you get everybody in the community and we have wide community support for our tournament as well as our event that this tournament goes to sponsor. Emancipation Park Day at Ewert Park on the fourth and fifth of August. With all the leg work with everybody that pitched in and helped out for this event and this effort, it was phenomenal and I couldn’t thank them all. The folks that helped out there was a magnitude of people that did so much leg work for us so we’re thankful for all the help.”

Chalise Cooper mentioned, “So we have a lot of great support from the community especially, for this golf tournament and just for the event in August coming up. This year it’s August 4th through 6th, a lot of community support, we have churches, different nonprofit organizations and a lot of businesses that come. We believe this is the oldest celebration still ongoing in Joplin. So, a lot of people are interested in that and then it’s also when Joplin celebrates Juneteenth it happens in August but that’s you know how long it took for word to get here.”

The committee brought in a special guest for this year’s tournament, former NFL player and cartage native Felix Wright. We spoke to Wright about being a part of such a special event.

Felix Wright said, “Well I’ll tell you what it was a great day today for golf. It was good to come back actually, it was great to be just invited because you know I played golf here for 10 years I had my charity where I gave back to a couple of organizations like the boys and girls club and when Tracie called me and asked me to come back I was much obliged to give me an opportunity to just come back and see family and friends that I haven’t seen in a while because I live in Cleveland now. So, it’s a good opportunity to come back and just play for a good cause and looking forward to August I think is when we’re going to have our little party in the parks so I’m looking forward to coming back for that and just enjoying the festivities.”