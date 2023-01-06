MIAMI, Okla. — A former Northeastern Oklahoma A&M football player fatally shot in Oklahoma City is being remembered as a kindhearted young man.

The New Year’s Day fatal shooting took the life of Daniel Howard, 22.

“Daniel was a very kindhearted and intelligent young man,” said Zach Crissup, NEO coach. “He will be deeply missed.”

Howard, a member of the 2016 and 2017 Millwood State Championship teams, attended NEO and played defensive back for the 2019-2021 seasons. He was awarded First Team All-Southwest Junior College Football Conference in 2020 and led the team in tackles in 2020.

He was studying sociology at Fort Hays State University Howard and played for the school as a defensive back.

Last season Howard made 53 tackles, had an interception and a pair of pass breakups, according to the school’s webpage.

“We are deeply saddened to say that we have lost a member of our family, Daniel Howard,” said head coach Chris Brown. “We are so grateful to have been a part of his life and he will be missed greatly and remembered forever. Daniel was a tremendous teammate, a loving, caring, and supportive individual. He had a great personality and infectious smile. Daniel truly loved his Tiger football family. Please keep his family in your prayers as they go through this difficult time.” Fort Hayes State Head Football Coach Chris Brown

There is a GoFundMe page set up to help Howard’s family with funeral costs. The campaign has raised more than $8,400 of the $15,000 goal.

Also injured in the shooting were Anthony Thomas, 23, Lamar Johnson, 25, Jason Caruthers, 26 and Evan Richmond, 20.

No arrests have been made.