Missouri Southern men’s basketball player Cam Martin returned to Joplin to host a kids basketball camp.

This past year, Martin went through a redshirt season with the National Champions Kansas Jayhawks.

He would host the first day of the camp on Southern campus Monday morning and go through the afternoon.

Kindergarteners through fourth graders goes from eight-thirty to noon, then fifth through ninth graders goes from one o’clock to four o’clock.

The instructors and campers really enjoyed themselves Monday at the camp.

Martin coming back to a community where he spent three years to give back made him reflect on his time at MSSU.



The camp started Monday and will end Tuesday.