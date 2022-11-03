LAWRENCE, Kan. — It has been two decades since Pitt State head men’s basketball coach Jeff Boschee put on the crimson and blue for the Kansas Jayhawks, but on Thursday, he leads the Gorillas into Allen Fieldhouse for an exhibition game against his alma mater.

Boschee was hired as the Gorillas’ head coach in March of this year after serving in the same capacity at Missouri Southern State for eight seasons.

From 1998 to 2002, Boschee was a four-year starter under then-head coach Roy Williams at Kansas. He helped the Jayhawks to Big 12 Conference and Tournament titles and a berth in the 2002 NCAA Final Four.

Boschee won several honors during his time as KU including the Big 12 Freshman of the Year and 1999 Big 12 Tournament MVP award. He also held the record for the most three-pointers in a Big 12 career with 338, until A.J. Abrams broke the record in 2009 with Texas.

The Pitt State Gorillas and Kansas Jayhawks tip off at 7 p.m. from Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas.