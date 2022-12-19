Former Joplin Running Back, Isaiah Davis who is now the starting RB for the South Dakota State Jackrabbits is helping lead his team to the FCS Championship Game in Frisco, Texas at Toyota Stadium.

So far this year, Davis racked up 1,348 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns. In their semi-final game against Montana State, he had 16 carries for 158 yards and one touchdown.

Davis is a former Missouri Gatorade Player of the Year his senior year of high school, and helped lead Joplin to the state title game back in 2019. That year he had over 2,000 rushing yards and 45 touchdowns.

The championship game will be against North Dakota State and will be on January 8th with kick-off set for 2:00 p.m. and will air on ABC.