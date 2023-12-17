PITTSBURG, KS– The report was first reported by ESPN’s Pete Thamel who announced that Tim Beck is set to become the Offensive Coordinator for the Vanderbilt Commodores.

Beck has currently been serving as New Mexico State’s Offensive Coordinator under former Webb City and Pitt State coach Jerry Kill.

They have been instrumental in the turnaround of the Aggies program over the last two seasons.

This past season he was in charge of an Aggies offense that averaged 28 points per game and over 400 yards of offense per game.

New Mexico State was ranked 31st in Total Offense this season.

Beck was the Head Coach for the Pitt State Gorillas from 2010-2019 where he posted a 82-35 record and led the Gorillas to a National Championship back in 2011.

Beck will certainly have his hands full with the Commodores coming into an offense that was last in the SEC in yards per game and ranked 112th nationally.

Beck was part of a NMSU team that achieved their first 10-win season since 1960 as the Aggies ended the year 10-5.