Courtesy: Crowder College

SEATTLE, WA– Former Crowder Roughrider Jacob Misiorowski participated in the MLB Futures Game out in Seattle as part of All-Star weekend.

The MLB Futures Game is the MLB’s annual showcase of the game’s best prospects.

Misiorowski was the fourth pitcher in rotation for the game and pitched one inning.

In that inning, Misiorowski shined! He faced four batters, struck out three of them, and a had pitch that topped out at 101 MPH!

The former Roughrider is currently the 4th-best prospect for the Milwaukee Brewers. He currently plays for the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers which is the High-A Affiliate in the Brewers organization.

This season with the Rattlers, Misiorowski is 2-1 with a 2.53 ERA. In 14 appearances he has 70 strikeouts in 46.1 innings pitched.