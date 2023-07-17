Photo courtesy of Milb Central (via Twitter)

NEOSHO, Mo– Former Crowder Pitcher Jacob Misiorowski has been promoted to the Biloxi Shuckers (AA) after just six starts with the Class High Class A Wisconsin.

In 2023, Misiorowski has a 2-1 record. He’s appeared in 15 games.

Misiorowski this season has posted 1.90 ERA while pitching with the Timber Rattlers (A). He has struck out 28 in 23⅔ innings pitched.

He is recently played and participated in the MLB Futures game in Seattle, Washington. In the game, Misiorowski impressed when he struck out three in one inning of work and threw 10 pitches of 100 MPH or faster.

On the Milwaukee Brewers Top Prospect list, Misiorowski is listed as their #4 prospect. He is their top pitching prospect in the organization.

Misiorowski is on a fast track that leads straight to majors where he can hopefully be a potential ace for the Brewers!